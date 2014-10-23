New Issue- Stockland prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Stockland

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 3, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.618

Reoffer price 99.618

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid swaps

Payment Date November 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

