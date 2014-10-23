FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Stockland prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Stockland prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Stockland

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 3, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.618

Reoffer price 99.618

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid swaps

Payment Date November 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
