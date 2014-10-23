New Issue- Stockland prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Stockland
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 3, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.618
Reoffer price 99.618
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid swaps
Payment Date November 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
