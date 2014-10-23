New Issue- Arkema prices 700 mln euro perp bond

Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Arkema
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.983
Spread 468.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Citi,
NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
