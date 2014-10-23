New Issue- Arkema prices 700 mln euro perp bond

Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Arkema

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.983

Spread 468.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Citi,

NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012278539

