New Issue-KfW prices C$1.0 bln 2019 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount C$1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 29, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.458
Reoffer price 99.458
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
