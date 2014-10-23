New Issue-KfW prices C$1.0 bln 2019 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 29, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.458

Reoffer price 99.458

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769GJ78

