New Issue-KfW prices C$1.0 bln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 3:16 PM / in 3 years

New Issue-KfW prices C$1.0 bln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 29, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.458

Reoffer price 99.458

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769GJ78

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

