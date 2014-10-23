New Issue- Society of Lloyd's prices 500 mln stg 2024 bond

Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower The Society of Lloyd’s

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date October 30, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.227

Reoffer yield 4.792 pct

Spread 268 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2023 UKT

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & RBS

Ratings A- (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Listing LSE

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1130913558

