New Issue-Cassa del Trentino prices 150 mln euro 2024 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cassa del Trentino S.p.A. (Cassa del Trentino)

Guarantor Provincia Autonoma di Trento

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2024

Coupon 1.70 pct

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A3(Moody‘s)& A(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

