LifePoint Hospitals raises full-year forecast
October 24, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

LifePoint Hospitals raises full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - LifePoint Hospitals Inc raised its earnings forecast for 2014, helped by recent acquisitions and improved volumes.

The company said it expected earnings of $3.26 to $3.39 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of $2.99 to $3.19 per share.

Net income attributable to LifePoint fell 2.4 percent to $27.5 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $32.8 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting By Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
