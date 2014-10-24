New Issue-Coventry Building Society prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Coventry Building Society COVBS Corp

Guarantor Coventry Building Society Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 3, 2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.164

Reoffer yield 0.748 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 36.9 basis points

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC (B&D), Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA(Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1131109537

