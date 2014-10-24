FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Coventry Building Society prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014

New Issue-Coventry Building Society prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Coventry Building Society COVBS Corp

Guarantor Coventry Building Society Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 3, 2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.164

Reoffer yield 0.748 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 36.9 basis points

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC (B&D), Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA(Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1131109537

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
