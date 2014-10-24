New Issue- Grand City Properties prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Grand City Properties S.A., Luxembourg
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 95.564
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc,
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Ratings BB+ (S&P)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
