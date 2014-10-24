New Issue-Sodertalje adds 250 mln swedish crown to 2022 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower City of Sodertalje (Sodertalje)

Guarantor Sodertalje Kommun

Issue Amount 250 million swedish crown

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 0.250 pct

Payment Date October 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 750 million swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0004696128

