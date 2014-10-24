FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices 200 mln swedish crown 2016 FRN
October 24, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices 200 mln swedish crown 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 3-months Stibor + 28 basis points

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3-months Stibor + 28 basis points

Payment Date October 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006425922

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

