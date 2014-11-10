New Issue- Lansforsakringar Bank prices 500 mln swedish crown 2017 bond

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown
Maturity Date November 13, 2017
Coupon 0.740 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.74 pct
Payment Date November 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
