New Issue-Lansforsakrinagar Hypotek prices 200 sek 2026 bond
November 10, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Lansforsakrinagar Hypotek prices 200 sek 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakrinagar Hypotek Publ AB

Issue Amount 200 million sweidsh crown

Maturity Date December 17, 2026

Coupon 1.940 pct

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Reoffer yield 1.94 pct

Payment Date November 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE00064252611

