New Issue-SBAB adds 300 mln SEK to 2017 FRN
November 10, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-SBAB adds 300 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 14, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 30bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 800 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN XS1137618069

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
