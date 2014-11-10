FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sachsen-Anhalt prices 50 mln euro 2023 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Sachsen-Anhalt prices 50 mln euro 2023 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Sachsen Anhalt, Land of

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 24, 2023

Coupon 3 months Euribor + 6bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 6bp

Payment Date November 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R00Y2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

