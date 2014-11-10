New Issue- Sachsen-Anhalt prices 50 mln euro 2023 FRN

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Sachsen Anhalt, Land of
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 24, 2023
Coupon 3 months Euribor + 6bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 6bp
Payment Date November 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
