New Issue- GITI TIRE prices SG $100 mln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- GITI TIRE prices SG $100 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GITI TIRE PTE LTD

Issue Amount SG $100 million

Maturity Date November 17, 2017

Coupon 6.00 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, DBS & ICBC SG

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

