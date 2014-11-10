New Issue- GITI TIRE prices SG $100 mln 2017 bond

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GITI TIRE PTE LTD

Issue Amount SG $100 million

Maturity Date November 17, 2017

Coupon 6.00 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, DBS & ICBC SG

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)