New Issue- OeBB prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- OeBB prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower OeBB-Infrastruktur AG

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 18, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.030

Reoffer price 99.030

Spread 8.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW, RBI & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1138366445

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
