New Issue- OeBB prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower OeBB-Infrastruktur AG
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 18, 2024
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.030
Reoffer price 99.030
Spread 8.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW, RBI & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)