New Issue-LBBW adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-LBBW adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 01, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 104.612

Reoffer price 104.612

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, ING & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000LB0M596

