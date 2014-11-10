New Issue- CABEI prices 100 mln sfr 2018 bond

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion Economica (CABEI)

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date November 28, 2018

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price 100.5600

Reoffer price 100.0100

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A1(Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0254281659

