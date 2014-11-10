New Issue- CABEI prices 100 mln sfr 2018 bond

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion Economica (CABEI)
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date November 28, 2018
Coupon 0.500 pct
Issue price 100.5600
Reoffer price 100.0100
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A1(Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
