New Issue- Kanton prices dual tranche deal

Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kanton Solothurn

**** Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million swiss francs

Maturity Date December 13, 2024

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.250

Spread Minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through midswaps

ISIN CH0260515769

**** Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs

Maturity Date December 15, 2021

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 101.0610

Reoffer Price 100.3110

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through midswaps

ISIN CH0260515751

**** Common Terms

Payment Date December 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

