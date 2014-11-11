New Issue- BNG adds $500 mln to 2016 bond

Nov 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 12, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.993
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 1.4bp
through the CT2
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
