New Issue-Korea Land prices 100 mln sfr 2016 FRN

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Land & Housing

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date November 9, 2016

Coupon 3 month libor + 34 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month libor + 34 basis points

Payment Date December 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deuttsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0260625527

