New Issue-Total prices 300 mln stg 2020 bond

Nov 11 Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 17, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.632

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2020 UKT

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC CM

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA- (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1138641508

