New Issue- BNP Paribas prices A$100 mln 2021 bond
November 11, 2014 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BNP Paribas prices A$100 mln 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date November 18, 2021

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.627

Payment Date November 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,TD Securities & Westpac Banking Corp

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &

A+(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
