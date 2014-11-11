New Issue- BNP Paribas prices A$100 mln 2021 bond

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date November 18, 2021

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.627

Payment Date November 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,TD Securities & Westpac Banking Corp

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &

A+(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

