BUZZ-Canadian Solar Inc: Q3 profit beats, forecasts higher shipment

** Canadian solar panel maker’s shares up 7.6 pct at $33.85
** Company reports better-than-expected Q3 profit, helped by more profitable solar power plants building business
** Canadian Solar has been focusing on building plants to reduce exposure to lower-margin panel business
** Raises 2014 panel shipment forecast to 2.73-2.78 GW from 2.5-2.7 GW; expects Q4 shipment to rise to 810-860 MW from 770 MW in Q3
** Looking to expand in emerging solar markets to lower reliance on the United States and Europe, where it faces anti-dumping duties
** Stock up nearly 10 pct in 12 months to Tuesday close