BUZZ-Canadian Solar Inc: Q3 profit beats, forecasts higher shipment
#Hot Stocks
November 12, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Canadian Solar Inc: Q3 profit beats, forecasts higher shipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Canadian solar panel maker’s shares up 7.6 pct at $33.85

** Company reports better-than-expected Q3 profit, helped by more profitable solar power plants building business

** Canadian Solar has been focusing on building plants to reduce exposure to lower-margin panel business

** Raises 2014 panel shipment forecast to 2.73-2.78 GW from 2.5-2.7 GW; expects Q4 shipment to rise to 810-860 MW from 770 MW in Q3

** Looking to expand in emerging solar markets to lower reliance on the United States and Europe, where it faces anti-dumping duties

** Stock up nearly 10 pct in 12 months to Tuesday close

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
