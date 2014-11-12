FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EFSF adds 1.5 bln to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 107.249

Yield 0.956 pct

Spread Minus 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Mid-swap, equivalent to 23bp

over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0BQ0

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
