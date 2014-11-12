New Issue- EFSF adds 1.5 bln to 2024 bond

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 107.249
Yield 0.956 pct
Spread Minus 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Mid-swap, equivalent to 23bp
over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UniCredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion euro
when fungible
