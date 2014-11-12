FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 01, 2020

Coupon 8.0 pct

Issue price 99.757

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

