New Issue- Emirates prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Emirates NBD PJSC

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 19, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.963

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC & Standard

Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A+ (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS1138457590

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)