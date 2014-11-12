New Issue- Dankse prices 1.0 bln Euro 2018 to FRN

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2018
Coupon 3 months Euribor + 35 basis points
Reoffer price 99.8790
Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 38 basis points
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Sussie, Danske, HSBC & Societe Generale
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
