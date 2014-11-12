FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond
#Funds News
November 12, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2019

Coupon 3 month euribor + 70 basis points

Issue price 99.851

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 70 basis points

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) MUFG, Lloyds & Natixis

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1139320151

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
