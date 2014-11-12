New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2019
Coupon 3 month euribor + 70 basis points
Issue price 99.851
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 70 basis points
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) MUFG, Lloyds & Natixis
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
