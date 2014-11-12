New Issue-Lloyds Bank prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank plc

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2021

Coupon 1.00 pct

Reoffer price 99.203

Reoffer yield 1.119 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 80.2bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1139091372

