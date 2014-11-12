New Issue- Banco Safra prices 100 mln sfr 2019 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Safra SA (Banco Safra)

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 11, 2019

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 100.1750

Reoffer price 99.7250

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date December 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

