New Issue- Banco Safra prices 100 mln sfr 2019 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco Safra SA (Banco Safra)
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date December 11, 2019
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 100.1750
Reoffer price 99.7250
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date December 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)