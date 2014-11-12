FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Total prices dual tranche deal
November 12, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Total prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

**** Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points

ISIN XS1139316555

**** Tranche 2

Issue Amount 850 million Euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2025

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.966

Yield 1.484 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1139315581

**** Common Terms

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA- (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
