New Issue-Banco Santander prices dual tranche deal

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Santander S.A. (Banco Santander)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 98.934

Reoffer yield 1.239 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 44.1bp

over the August 2024 DBR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2034

Coupon 2.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.332

Reoffer yield 2.041 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 54.8bp

over the July 2034 DBR

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 27,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis & Nomura

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

