New Issue-BG Energy prices dual tranche deal

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BG Energy Capital PLC
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 775 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2022
Coupon 1.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.894
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2029
Coupon 2.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.899
Common terms
Guarantor BG Energy Holdings Limited
Payment Date November 21,2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse & JP Morgan
Listing London
Ratings A2 (neg)(Moody‘s), A- (neg)(S&P),
A- (neg)
Denoms (M) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)