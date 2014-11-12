New Issue-BG Energy prices dual tranche deal

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BG Energy Capital PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 775 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2022

Coupon 1.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.894

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2029

Coupon 2.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.899

* * * *

Common terms

Guarantor BG Energy Holdings Limited

Payment Date November 21,2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse & JP Morgan

Listing London

Ratings A2 (neg)(Moody‘s), A- (neg)(S&P),

A- (neg)

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

