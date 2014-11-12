New Issue- Specialfastigheter prices 200 mln swedish crown 2025 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date January 8, 2025

Coupon 1.850 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Sweden AB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006453189

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)