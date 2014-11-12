New Issue- Specialfastigheter prices 200 mln swedish crown 2025 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date January 8, 2025
Coupon 1.850 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Sweden AB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
