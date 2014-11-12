New Issue- Gas Natural prices 1.0 bln euro prp bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gas Natural Fenosa Finance B.V

Guarantor Gas Natural SDG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 335.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 362.6 bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date November 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BARC, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Lacaixa, JP Morgan

& Santander

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1139494493

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)