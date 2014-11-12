New Issue- Gas Natural prices 1.0 bln euro prp bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Gas Natural Fenosa Finance B.V
Guarantor Gas Natural SDG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 335.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 362.6 bp
Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BARC, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Lacaixa, JP Morgan
& Santander
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
