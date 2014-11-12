New Issue- CADES adds 100 mln stg 2017 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower CAISSE D‘AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE (CADES)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date February 6,2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.807

Issue yield 1.005 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 28bp

over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0012318152

Parent ISIN FR0011725381

