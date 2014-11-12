New Issue- CNP Assurances prices 500 mln euro PRP bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CNP Assurances SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.113

Reoffer price 99.113

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 330.3 bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SG, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank & Natixis

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012317758

