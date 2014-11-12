New Issue- Ostersund prices 150 mln sek 2017 FRN

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Municipality of Ostersund

Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown

Maturity Date November 20, 2017

Coupon 3-month stibor + 5 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 5 basis points

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing NOMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006453221

