New Issue- Ostersund prices 150 mln sek 2017 FRN

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Municipality of Ostersund
Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown
Maturity Date November 20, 2017
Coupon 3-month stibor + 5 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 5 basis points
Payment Date November 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing NOMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
