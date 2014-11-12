FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Ostersund prices 150 mln sek 2017 FRN
November 12, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Ostersund prices 150 mln sek 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Municipality of Ostersund

Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown

Maturity Date November 20, 2017

Coupon 3-month stibor + 5 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 5 basis points

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing NOMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006453221

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

