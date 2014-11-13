FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CCCI prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- CCCI prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale DU Credit Immobilier

DE France SA

Guarantor France

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2018

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.9280

Reoffer price 99.9280

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct, November 2018 FRTR

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CACIB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN FR0012326809

