New Issue- CCCI prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale DU Credit Immobilier
DE France SA
Guarantor France
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 25, 2018
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.9280
Reoffer price 99.9280
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct, November 2018 FRTR
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CACIB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)