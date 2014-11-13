FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BMW prices 300 mln sterling 2019 bond
November 13, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BMW prices 300 mln sterling 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BMW US Capital

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20. 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.436

Yield 2.109 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1138357451

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

