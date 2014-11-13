New Issue- ICICI Bank prices 600 mln renminbi 2017 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, acting through its
Bahrain Branch (ICICI Bank)
Issue Amount 600 million renminbi
Maturity Date November 24, 2017
Coupon 4.00 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.00 pct
Payment Date November 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) MUFG & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)