New Issue- ICICI Bank prices 600 mln renminbi 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ICICI Bank prices 600 mln renminbi 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Limited, acting through its

Bahrain Branch (ICICI Bank)

Issue Amount 600 million renminbi

Maturity Date November 24, 2017

Coupon 4.00 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.00 pct

Payment Date November 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) MUFG & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
