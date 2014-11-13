FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Glencore prices 500 mln SFR 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014

New Issue- Glencore prices 500 mln SFR 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Glencore Finance Europe SA

Guarantor Glencore plc, Glencore International AG

& Glencore (Schweisz) AG

Issue Amount 500 million swiss francs

Maturity Date December 01, 2020

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 100.6370

Reoffer price 100.1870

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date December 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Sussie & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
