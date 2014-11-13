FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BPCE prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 24, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.701

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct, August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, DZ Bank, Natixis, Nord LB

& Nykredit Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

