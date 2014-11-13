New Issue- Yorkshire BS prices 250 mln sterling 2024 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Yorkshire Building Society

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2024

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.2670

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the GILT

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BARC, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Listing London

ISIN XS1140677250

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)