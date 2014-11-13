FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Yorkshire BS prices 250 mln sterling 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Yorkshire BS prices 250 mln sterling 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Yorkshire Building Society

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2024

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.2670

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the GILT

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BARC, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1140677250

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
