New Issue- Pirelli prices 600 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Pirelli Tyre Spa (Pirelli)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 18,2019
Coupon 1.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.4980
Reoffer yield 1.856
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 18,2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, IMI & Societe Generale
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)