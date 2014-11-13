FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 300 mln euro PRP bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG (Aareal Bank)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Issue Yield 7.625 pct

Payment Date November 20,2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1TNDK2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
