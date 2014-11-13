New Issue- KDB prices 250 mln sterling 2018 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2018

Coupon 2.00 pct

Issue price 99.654

Reoffer price 99.654

Reoffer yield 2.078

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date December 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1140069045

