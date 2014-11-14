New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2024 FRN

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 18, 2024
Coupon 6 month euribor flat
Issue price 100.2
Reoffer price 100.2
Discount Margin 6 month euribor - 2 basis points
Payment Date November 18,2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance
Programme (DIP)
