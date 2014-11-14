FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2024 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 18, 2024

Coupon 6 month euribor flat

Issue price 100.2

Reoffer price 100.2

Discount Margin 6 month euribor - 2 basis points

Payment Date November 18,2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance

Programme (DIP)

ISIN DE000NLB8EY2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

