New Issue-China Singyes prices 560 mln renminbi 2017 bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower China Singyes Solar Technologies

Holdings Limited

Guarantor Issuer’s Non-PRC Restricted

Subsidiaries.

Issue Amount 560 million Renminbi

Maturity Date November 21, 2017

Coupon 7.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.672

Reoffer yield 8 pct

Payment Date November 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOC International, Standard Chartered

Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, Guotai Junan

International and ICBC (Asia)

and Yuanta Securities (HK)

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 10-1(M)

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1138581506

